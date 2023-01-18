GECDSB tables discussion on potential renaming of local public schools

A discussion on renaming a pair of public schools was tabled at the Greater Essex County District School Board on Tuesday night, but one trustee says that's not the end of the story.

Prince Edward Public School and Queen Victoria Public School were prioritized among six local public schools, as well as eight school mascots, included on a report that went in front of the board last night to be considered for official name changes as part of board policy and recommendations regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The mascots prioritized in the report were the Queen Victoria Public School Vikings and Roseville Public School Ravens, previously Raiders.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Cathy Cooke, GECDSB Trustee representing Windsor Wards 5, 6, 7 and 8, says the reason she brought the motion up to table discussion was because of what happened to Riverside Secondary School.

Last February, several trustees on the board raised questions about the process used in the decision to rebrand Riverside.

Cooke says that process was done extremely quickly.

"Trophies were removed, plastic bags were put up on things that could not be removed, the 'R' was removed, without any consultation or any knowledge of what these things mean," she continued. "My point last night to have this noted and filed was that what happened to Riverside was not right."

She says this is an educational opportunity to learn about the past, how things have changed, and how they can continue to make changes.

Cooke says how are they able to make changes if they don't understand history.

"And if we're going to start re-naming schools and mascots, are we going to change the name of our city? Windsor was named after the last name of the royal family. We could go on and on with what would have to happen, I don't think it's right and I think this is an awesome educational opportunity to help our kids understand."

Cooke says she respects the work that went into the report, but there is a huge cost to any potential re-naming.

She say any future discussions should focus on those who have connections to the school.

"Moving forward if there was a name change I'm not exactly sure of that process, but I believe that if there had to be a name change that it should be the school community including the parents, the students and the staff that should take care of that," she stated.

Cooke says down the road the issue can be discussed again, and based on some of the reactions and comments last night from trustees, she expects that it will.

The full report and details can be found beginning on page 105 here.

- with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show