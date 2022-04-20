GECDSB to push for masking, other health measures in schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has voted to pen a letter to the provincial government asking for more health measures in schools, including but not limited to masking.

Board Chair Alicia Higgison says high absence rates and trouble keeping schools open, paired with provincial rules barring school boards from implementing health mandates, make the move necessary. This is despite a consensus from Student Senate that mask mandates are not in the best interest of students.

The move also comes after Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai advised schools to implement a mask policy.

Trustee Cathy Cooke, who voted against the letter, says it should be the Medical Officer of Health's responsibility to push for the ability for school boards to implement masking.

"I think that our local medical officer missed the mark here and is putting something on our plate that should not have been put here. I think that we at this point need to listen to our students. They know best," she said.

Trustee Ron LeClair, who supported the letter, says politics are too involved in the province's decision making.

"I used to think that science was science, and it was pure. I'm concerned that our science is being driven, not necessarily by facts, but by other extraordinary circumstances," he said.

Trustee Aimee Omstead, who supported the letter, believes the provincial government's concern is with the election, not with students' wellbeing.

"Our provincial government has abdicated its responsibility. It is a month away from an election," she began. "This government is playing politics with the safety of our staff and students, and I for one am not comfortable with it at all."

Trustees in favour agree the letter should include statistics on absenteeism, infections within schools, and metrics that show spread has been increased, along with staff absenteeism.

Chairperson Alicia Higgison says while the letter will touch on masking, it should keep interpretation open to include the potential for a number of possible health measures.

The motion to pen the letter was passed with a vote of 8-4.