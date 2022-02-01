GECDSB to remove the name Rebels from Riverside Secondary School

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is rebranding Riverside Secondary School.

According to a post on the board's website, the team name Rebels along with the 'Captain Rebel' mascot will be discontinued and no longer used.

The board says it is committed to dismantling all forms of systemic racism and oppression to create safe, caring and inclusive learning and working environments for all students and staff.

The post from the board goes on to say the Rebel name and related imagery are associated with white supremacy, anti-Black racism, hate and harm.

The board is apologizing for the harms caused by the Rebel name.

Administration and board staff will now work with the school community to develop a process to select a new school spirit name and brand for Riverside.

According to the board, two other Ontario schools have removed the name Rebels and similar actions have also taken place in the United States.

Riverside Secondary School is located on Jerome Street in Windsor.