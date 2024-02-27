GECDSB trustee wants to revisit name of new school in Kingsville

A trustee with the Greater Essex County District School Board wants to revisit the name of the new kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kingsville.

Trustee Cathy Cooke says she was away on vacation last week when the name Erie Migration Academy was selected.

"It needs to be revisited, it needs to be done correctly," says Cooke.

She says she's disappointed with the way it went and says she has received numerous emails, texts and voicemails from people extremely upset with the board's decision.

"I know we have a process and I think what we did was by doing what the board decided to do and again I wasn't there to vote on this because I would not have supported it," she says. "I think what we're telling them is thanks for being on the committee but your opinions, thoughts and concerns don't really matter because we're going to do what we want."

Cooke says she will support a motion to reconsider the name.

"I was going to make a motion to revisit this and I saw that Trustee Qin is going to and I'm going to support that motion," says Cooke. "I think it was very unfair. I think it was disrespectful."

She feels the way the name was selected was done inappropriately.

"I would encourage students get loud and keep participating because most people do respect your opinions and you need to be heard," she says. "Again I just think it was wrong with the way this was done."

The name 'Erie Migration Academy' was not one of the names recommended by the naming committee.

The name was put forward last Tuesday by trustee and committee chair Julia Burgess.

Since trustees made the decision, Essex MPP Anthony Leardi has asked the board to reconsider the name.

Students, parents and alumni also took part in a walkout last Friday outside Kingsville District High School to protest the naming decision.

People at the protest say they felt betrayed by the process while some were upset the name Kingsville would not be included, while the majority hope the board will reconsider the name that was selected.

The new school is expected to open in September and will bring together students from Jack Miner, Kingsville and Harrow Public Schools along with Kingsville District High School.

The school is located off Jasperson Lane near Kingsville Arena.

The next Board of Trustees meetings is set for Tuesday, March 19.