GECDSB trustees approve $589,748,938 for upcoming school year

The Greater Essex County District School Board trustees have approved a nearly $590-million budget for the upcoming school year.

The approved budget of $589,748,938 includes an operating budget of $509,381,053 and a capital budget of $80,367,885.

The operating budget reflects a deficit of $4,464,344 which will be resolved with the Board's accumulated surplus.

Budget highlights include new investments in Special Education, continued investments to support student success and well-being, continued commitment to ensuring healthy school environments, a designing new school construction and capital projects.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board approved a $295.8-million budget plan on Tuesday.

Their highlights also include mental health, well-being of students, Special Education, and more funding to literacy in terms of literacy and math skills.

