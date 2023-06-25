GECDSB trustees approve $589,748,938 for upcoming school year
The Greater Essex County District School Board trustees have approved a nearly $590-million budget for the upcoming school year.
The approved budget of $589,748,938 includes an operating budget of $509,381,053 and a capital budget of $80,367,885.
The operating budget reflects a deficit of $4,464,344 which will be resolved with the Board's accumulated surplus.
Budget highlights include new investments in Special Education, continued investments to support student success and well-being, continued commitment to ensuring healthy school environments, a designing new school construction and capital projects.
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board approved a $295.8-million budget plan on Tuesday.
Their highlights also include mental health, well-being of students, Special Education, and more funding to literacy in terms of literacy and math skills.