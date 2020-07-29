GECDSB Unveils $478-million Proposed Budget for the Coming School Year

The Greater Essex County District School Board has unveiled its proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

It calls for total spending of $478-million dollars, including $2.8-million in COVID-19 expenses for personal protective equipment, additional cleaning and temporary storage containers.

A report to trustees Tuesday night also shows a $25-million commitment from the Ministry of Education towards the pandemic.

Other highlights include $10-million for mental health to support continued learning and well-being of students.

Technology related costs are supported by $15-million in funding.

The budget is expected to get final approval August 11.

With files from CTV Windsor