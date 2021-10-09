GECSB progress reports delayed a week

Progress reports with the Greater Essex County School Board will be delayed by a week this year.

Anyone that has a child attending a public elementary school in the area should expect to get to speak to their child's teacher in mid-November.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, GECSB Public Relations Officer Scott Scantlebury says progress reports were supposed to go out on November 8 with parent-teacher interviews on November 11.

"We've moved that a week to the 15th and then the 18th and its primarily because reorganization, which is a thing that happens annually in elementary schools because of changing enrolment numbers was a week later this year."

Scantlebury say this move will allow teachers to have more time with students to provide a better assessment.

"Students change classes, teachers change and this one week gives the teachers a little more time to get to know their students and to provide parents with a better more comprehensive progress report."

Officials believe this is the best decision for both parents and students.