General Motors cuts 500 salaried employees

(Detroit, MI) -- General Motors is cutting hundreds of salaried jobs in a move to preserve cash and boost profits.

The layoffs announced internally on Tuesday affect about 500 employees.

The cuts come about a month after CEO Mary Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson told investors the company wasn't planning any layoffs.

The layoffs bring GM into line with other major companies, including auto industry heavyweights Ford and Stellantis, and electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, who are reducing their workforce.

— with files from MetroSource