(Detroit, MI) -- Nearly 140-thousand Chevrolet Bolt electric cars are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada.

General Motors says the 2017 to 2023 model years Chevy Bolt hatchbacks have a seat belt issue that can cause a fire.

GM says in rare cases, the fire can be started by exhaust gases that can come in contact with carpet fibers.

— with files from MetroSource