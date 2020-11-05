General Motors Returns to Oshawa

Automotive production is coming back to Oshawa.

After reaching a deal with Unifor, the automaker announced it will bring pickup truck production back to its assembly plant, nearly a year after the last GMC Sierra pickup truck, rolled off the assembly line on December 18, 2019.

The automaker says construction will begin immediately at Oshawa and will include a new body shop and flexible assembly module with production targeted to begin in January 2022.

Unifor's members are to vote on the new tentative agreement on Sunday.

The union has unanimously recommended approval to its 1,700 members working at GM plants in the southern Ontario cities of St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock.

GM says its planned new investments will include $1-billion to $1.3-0billion at Oshawa with the expected hiring of 1,400 to 1,700 hourly workers as well as $109 million in St. Catharines, to support added engine and transmission production and $500,000 in operations at the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

— With files from The Canadian Press