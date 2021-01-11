General Public Expected to be Vaccinated in Three Months

Vaccine rollout to the general public in Windsor-Essex could be three months away or sooner, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

Saying it has received many questions from the community about when the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be distributed more widely, the organization says it understands the urgency, adding staff are working daily with the Ministry of Health regarding the priority groups for vaccination and the vaccine rollout.

As it stands now, vaccines are expected to be available to everyone who wants to be immunized in phase 3 of the Ontario vaccine distribution plan, which is three months away or sooner, depending on vaccine supply.

In a statement released Monday morning, the health unit says “preparation and planning for future priority groups is occurring at this time.”

The statement goes on to say that health unit staff will be working with all hospital and community partners to implement a local and robust mass vaccination plan that uses collective resources efficiently and effectively, while at the same time ensuring that other vulnerable groups not targeted in phase 1 and 2 of the provincial vaccine rollout plan are not missed.