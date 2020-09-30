Genie Advances at French Open

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is heading to the third round of the French Open.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., beat Australia's Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

It will mark Bouchard's first appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam since the world's 168th-ranked player won two matches at the 2017 Australian Open.

A former world No. 5 after reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014, Bouchard's ranking has tumbled in recent years. But she's made some strides in recent months, reaching the final of an event in Istanbul before being awarded a wild-card into the French Open.

Bouchard will face world No. 54 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the third round.

files from (The Canadian Press)