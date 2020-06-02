George Floyd Death Sparks State to Take Legal Action

The State of Minnesota is taking legal action against the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd.

A human rights complaint against the police department has been filed following the release of a medical examiner’s report on Monday that classified Floyd’s death as a homicide saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck, even after he stopped moving.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing at a news conference Tuesday.

Widely seen bystander video showing Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers involved were fired but have not been charged.

— With files from CTV News & The Associated Press