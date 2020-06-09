George Floyd Funeral Underway in Houston

The funeral for George Floyd is taking place in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

This is the last of several services for Floyd, after one was held in Minneapolis last week and another was held in North Carolina over the weekend. He'll be buried next to his mother following Tuesday’s funeral.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

The death sparked international protests, including in Windsor, and drew new attention to police treatment of people in the Black community.

— With files from Metro Source