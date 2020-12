Germany Dealing With Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests

Germany won't have nine players available for its first two games at the world junior hockey championship because of COVID-19 protocols.

A release by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Thursday indicates nine players will be in quarantine when Germany plays Finland on Friday and Canada on Saturday at Rogers Place.

One German player tested positive since the most recent tournament update earlier this week and will remain in quarantine until at least Jan. 4.

Three of the eight players that tested positive last week must remain in quarantine until Sunday, while the other five are in quarantine until at least Tuesday.

The IIHF says there are no positive tests among the nine other teams or for any tournament officials or broadcasters in the secure zone.

Since the teams entered the ``bubble'' last weekend, 5,586 tests have been conducted.

with files from (The Canadian Press)