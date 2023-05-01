'Ghost guns nearly impossible to trace': Canada & US agree to share more cross-border intelligence

On Friday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Canada and the U-S have agreed to share more cross-border intelligence.

The move comes in an effort to combat the smuggling of drugs and guns.

Mendicino says the agreements include tracking ingredients used to create fentanyl and intercepting the flow of its components from China.

He also says new technology will allow agents to go after ghost guns in particular, referring to untracked, privately manufactured firearms used by gangs.

Chris Lewis, Public Safety Analyst, CTV News & Former Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), told AM800's Live and Local that ghost guns are nearly impossible to track and trace.

"They're manufactured with 3D printers and they're made out of high quality high impact plastic. And for the most part the barrel itself has to be metal. So there's no tracing it because it's just all made from little parts of this and that and largely from a 3D printer."

Lewis says that tracing opioids coming from China is very difficult.

"You often rely on seizures of it. Through happenstance, from formative information, or somebody gets into car accident and they've got a load of it with them or they get pulled over and the police find it," he said. "That sort of investigative technique that leads to further investigations, surveillance on suspects, conducting warrants. Really trying to narrow it down the different routes and those involved."

Lewis added that courting information between different law agencies is really important.

"The investigations they're conducting in Tennessee today may relate to some shipment of firearms that's coming into Canada next Thursday. So if they collaborate that's a good thing."

The newly signed agreements also take aim at the role of cryptocurrency plays in money laundering.

-With files from The Canadian Press