Giant Tiger store set for former Studio 4 property

Some good news for west Windsor residents.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says ground has been broken for a new Giant Tiger store at Tecumseh Rd. W. and Huron Church Rd. on the former Studio 4 property.

He says the community has been asking for this.

"So many residents over the years have been asking for a Giant Tiger in the community. Many go to Giant Tigers across the city and they always said, "Fabio, we want one in the west end, we need one here. It would be great somewhere close by that we can walk to or is close to our homes."

Costante says the store will be a perfect fit for the growing neighbourhood.

"The community is growing. As we all know, there's quite a bit of development happening on Huron Church Rd. Anyone who's been in the area knows or you can visibly see all the construction that's happening and that's largely due to a growing community and the market changing."

The grand opening for the new store is planned for October.

The Studio 4 property was torn down in April 2021 after it was purchased by the London-based Westdell Development Corporation.

— with files from AM800's Kathie McMann