Giants silence Packers with last second field goal

(East Rutherford, NJ) -- Randy Bullock nailed a 37-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Giants above the Packers 24-22 at MetLife Stadium.

Green Bay thought it scored the game-winning touchdown when Jordan Love connected with Malik Heath for a six-yard score.

The Packers failed the ensuing two point attempt with just over 90 seconds left to play.

Trailing by one point, Tommy DeVito marched New York 57 yards down the field to set up the game-winning kick.

The rookie quarterback finished with 158 yards and a TD, while Saquon Barkley rushed for 86 yards and two scores.

The G-Men have won three straight games and are third in the NFC East at 5-and-8.

Jordan Love threw for 218 yards, one touchdown and a pick as the Packers dropped to 6-and-7.

Green Bay is third in the NFC North.

