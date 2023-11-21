Gifting animals needs to be carefully thought out: Executive Director of WECHS

As the season of giving approaches, it's important to know gifts, such as animals, needs to be carefully thought out.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Melanie Coulter, Executive Director for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says that gifting an animal to a friend or family member can be a great gift, but only if they're prepared.

Coulter says that at this time there are approximately 15 dogs available for adoption, dozens of cats, and roughly 14 bunnies.

She adds this year has been "weird" in terms of increase in dogs specifically being surrendered to the Humane Society, but says that while there has been an increase in surrenders that the community continues to adopt when they can.

Coulter says pets as gifts should be based on the situation.

"It is one of those things that historically shelters said 'never give pets as gifts', but I think in reality you have to look at each situation on a case-by-case basis. You shouldn't be bringing a dog for a friend who's not expecting it."

She says sometimes a pet as a gift can be a great idea for those who have been wanting one.

"If your mom has been thinking about getting a cat, and you know that she wants a cat and just feels like she doesn't want to come into the Humane Society and see all of the cats, or doesn't have the ability to go online, and you think 'we're going to surprise her', that's the kind of situation we definitely want to help with."

She says while they don't have a ton of dogs available, they do have more at this time than previous years.

"We have a lot of dogs looking for homes, and a lot of dogs who sometimes have different challenges like maybe they don't want to live with other dogs, or don't want to go home with young kids. But, our numbers are not at the peak levels that we've seen."

Coulter adds that if you're unsure whether a loved one would appreciate a pet that gift cards can be purchased for individuals to pick out their own pet.

All available animals are listed on the Humane Society website. The Centre is open for walk-ins on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Applying to adopt an available animal can be done online.

-with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show