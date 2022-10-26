Gill reflects on election loss in Ward 7

Outgoing Ward 7 councillor Jeewen Gill says Monday's loss was disappointing, but he accepts the will of the voters and hopes his successor will continue the important work on behalf of their constituents.

Gill was the only incumbent running for re-election to lose in the municipal election in Windsor. Outgoing Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt had been in the Mayor's race, while Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin decided not to run again.

Back in 2020, Gill won a byelection for the seat to replace Irek Kusmierczyk.

Angelo Marignani won the seat this time around by 430 votes.

He says the voter turnout in Windsor was discouraging, but believes the best is still ahead for Ward 7.

"Hopefully we will do the same work that I started to improve this ward and bringing a lot of stuff in during the last two years," he continued. "And hopefully people are looking forward to having more things developed to the ward to make it more accessible and more beautiful."

Gill says it's too early to say whether there's still a future for him in municipal politics, but he plans to stay active in the community.

"Where I can support the community as much as I love to do it from the day one that I moved to Canada. That is what I'm going to continue working for the people so that I can give back to the community what I earned here in Windsor and in Canada," he said.

He says it was a challenging time learning on the fly as a councillor during the pandemic and Gill adds he's proud of what he was able to get done.

"I know the system, I know how to work, and from day one I started working to deliver the things that I promised. And to continue working in that direction and delivered whatever I promised and that is what I think my achievements are."

Marignani finished with 2,678 votes, ahead of Greg Lemay who came second with 2,248 votes and Gill who placed third with 1,893 votes.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi