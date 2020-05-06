Giving Tuesday Addresses Immediate Student Needs at UWindsor

A local University of Windsor Alumna is pledging to match the first $20,000 donated to COVID-19 relief efforts at the school.

During a Facebook Live event on Tuesday afternoon, UWindsor President Dr. Robert Gordon announced that Bernarda Camello-Doctor made the pledge for donations made to the Student Relief Fund, campus food pantry or to student research opportunities.

Speaking during the Faceobok Live, UWindsor student Linden Crain says the money will really help, adding he can't speak for all students but he's hearing is that there is a sense of boredom and financial stress.

"They've lost their job or their not working during their co-op throughout the semester in the summer time so I think that's definitely a huge impact on students," he says. "Many are probably losing that sense of community, they're not on campus so I think that's an important thing that they're losing out on."

Crain says he and many others are also dealing with changes to online learning.

"It's required me to be patient. I know the University of Windsor is trying their best to make it easier for students, especially during this transition to online learning," he says. "It's definitely the first time the university has had to make some type of transition like this so for myself and I think for other students, it's important that we remain patient."

Tuesday's announcement was part of the University of Windsor’s annual participation in the international Giving Tuesday event.