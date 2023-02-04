Glenwood Public School receives International Baccalaureate certification

Glenwood Public School has become the first authorized elementary school in the City of Windsor to be certified by International Baccalaureate to deliver the Primary Years Programme.

They received notice from I.B. of their acceptance in late January.

Administration and staff have been preparing for the occasion for the past two years.

The program, which is for all students in Junior Kindergarten through Grade 6, is a student-centered approach to learning with a curriculum framework that builds conceptual understanding.

Glenwood joins M.D. Bennie PS as a certified I.B. P.Y.P. world school.

The GECDSB offers the secondary I.B. program at Riverside Secondary School and Leamington District Secondary School.