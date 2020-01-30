Global Emergency Declared Over Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of a new virus from China a global emergency after the number of infected people spiked more than tenfold in a week.

The United Nations health agency made the determination on Thursday after more cases of human-to-human transmission were being reported worldwide.

To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths.

18 other countries, including Canada, have reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is.

Meanwhile, an airplane to help 196 Canadians leave China awaits Chinese approval.

Marta Morgan, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, told a House of Commons committee Thursday morning that Canada is still working on getting Chinese approval to send a chartered plane to collect them.

To try to contain the novel coronavirus, China has all but sealed off one of its central provinces, beginning with the city of Wuhan.

About 250 Canadians there are registered with Global Affairs Canada, according to the government.

There are three confirmed cases of the virus in Canada, two in Toronto and one in Vancouver.

