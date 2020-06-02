Global Fashion Company Showcases Amherstburg Woman

It's a dream come true for an Amherstburg woman.

24-year-old Aislinn Giles was recently featured on FashionNova's Instagram page.

Giles says FashionNova is a global fashion brand that many celebrities wear including singer Cardi B and Kylie Jenner.

She says she has been modeling clothing for the company through her social media pages for the last two years but this was the first time her video has been shared by the company, which has more than 18-million Instagram followers.

Giles says she was shocked when the company posted her video.

"It's very difficult to get reposted on their page so just having a moment," she says. "It was like a freak out, exciting."

Giles has also received a huge response since the posting.

"The amount of messages, phone calls and everything I have gotten has just been crazy," she says. "I think I got like 150 DMs {direct messages} that day and so many saying they're proud of me, big things coming. The love and support was just overwhelming."

Giles says she enjoys making the videos.

"At the end of the day, if people love it, you're going to get a good reaction from it. There might be some hate and stuff but you just got to look past it and focus on the people that are supporting you, you can do anything you know," she says.

Giles adds that the video the company shared focuses on FashionNova's 2020 swim wear.