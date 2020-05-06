GM, Fiat Chrysler Set Target Date to Restart Assembly Lines

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler have set a target date of May 18 to begin restarting the assembly lines.

FCA revealed their date in announcing a near $1.9-billion-dollar loss for the first quarter.

GM's plans will be publicly announced today, and the Detroit Free Press reports the May 18 date was sent to United Auto Workers union members earlier this week.

Ford Motor Company has not indicated when it will reopen its plants.

FCA CEO Mike Manley says the plans have been developed following continued discussions with the UAW and the governors in the states in which we operate, particularly Governor Whitmer from Michigan.

There's no word if the reopening target date also applies to the FCA Windsor Assembly Plant, which halted production on March 18.

About 6,000 people work at the minivan plant which produces the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan.