GM holding three day career fair at Factory Zero in Detroit

(Detroit, MI) -- General Motors is getting ready to ramp up production at their Factory Zero plant in Detroit and they are holding a career fair to fill open positions.

It's a three day event beginning today and running through Wednesday at the Factory Zero Lobby on East Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

The automaker is looking for skilled trades people who are electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, toolmakers and subsystem workers.

GM says those interested can apply online to expedite the in-person process or an application can be completed onsite.

Details are available on the Facebook events page under GM Factory Zero Career Fair.

— with files from MetroSource