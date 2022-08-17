GM recalls large SUV's over third row seatbelt issue

(Detroit, MI) -- A problem with the seat belts in the third row of GM's large size SUV's is leading to a recall from the automaker.

The issue covers over 484-thousand Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe models, the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

A rivet that holds the seatbelt buckle to the mounting bracket may fail, increasing the risk of injury.

There have been no reports of issues so far and owners will begin to be notified of the repair process in late September.

— with files from MetroSource