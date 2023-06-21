GM to unveil Escalade EV in August

(Detroit, MI) -- The all-electric Cadillac Escalade IQ will be formally introduced by General Motors in August.

The automaker says the unveiling will be in New York City for the the luxury SUV which is being built at GM's Factory Zero in Detroit.

GM released details about the vehicle last month and promised this version will have the same "craftsmanship, technology and performance" as its gas powered model.

GM is also building the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV at Factory Zero.

