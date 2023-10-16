GM workers have a new contract

There's labour peace at General Motors in Canada.

Workers have ratified a new three-year collective agreement.

Unifor members voted 80.5 per cent in favour of the deal which covers more than 4,300 employees at the Oshawa Assembly Plant, St. Catharine's Powertrain Plant and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

GM agreed to follow the terms set by the Ford contract about 12 hours after union members went on strike last week.

The contract cuts the wage progression grid from eight to four years, which is a significant for members in Oshawa, where the majority of workers were hired since the plant reopened in 2021. Members with one and two years seniority will see their hourly pay increase by between 63% to 73% over the life of the agreement.

Wages for top-of-scale workers in production is to increase by 20 per cent and 25 per cent for skilled trades.

The agreement also brings back the cost-of-living allowance for the first time since 2008 to help protect workers' wages from inflationary pressure and will benefit retirees with a new quarterly universal health allowance.

Over the life of the agreement, hundreds of temporary part-time (TPT) workers across GM facilities will also be converted to permanent full-time positions.

“On top of getting the pattern in place, we also needed to deal with our own unique challenges at GM. With this contract in place, hundreds of part-time workers will be converted to full-time status immediately and the abuse of the temporary worker program will come to an end,” said Unifor GM Master Bargaining Chair Jason Gale.

The new contract expires on September 20, 2026.

Unifor will now turn its attention to reaching an agreement with Stellantis.

The company has more than 8,000 employees at two assembly plants, including in Windsor.