GO Transit workers reach tentative deal with Metrolinx to end strike

TORONTO - GO Transit bus service will resume Saturday after a tentative deal was reached between Metrolinx and the union representing more than two-thousand workers, ending a four-day strike.

More than 22-hundred station attendants, bus operators, maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals walked off the job Monday, prompting the cancellation of regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says the tentative contract addresses its concerns about safety and contracting out issues, and members are expected to vote to ratify the contract in the coming days.

Metrolinx tweeted it is pleased they have reached a tentative three-year agreement with the union, calling it good news for both A-T-U employees and customers.

The union says a return-to-work plan would soon be posted but that no one would be expected to be back at their normal scheduled shifts on Friday.

The union had accused Metrolinx of failing to table a written offer in negotiations to address key issues, including commitments to prevent contracting out workers to outside companies and to end the practice of half-time pay for bus drivers on mid-shift layovers.