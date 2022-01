The province's GO-VAXX mobile vaccine clinic is making a stop in the region on Tuesday.

The bus will be parked at Tecumseh Arena on McNorton Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, there are no walk-ins and appointments need to be made in advance.

The clinic will be providing first, second and three doses.

