GoFundMe Page Created for Windsor Pastor Charged Under Reopening Act

A GoFundMe page has gathered nearly $30,000 to pay for legal costs after a local pastor was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Windsor Police Service charged Pastor Aaron Rock in relation to a service held at the Harvest Bible Church at 2001 Spring Garden Rd. on Dec. 20.

Police confirmed they charged Rock for holding a service that was, "well over the current limit for public gatherings."

Reverend Tony Costa started the fundraiser Thursday with a goal of raising $50,000 to help Rock with court costs.

Costa says, "Pastor Aaron's fight is not just his alone, he is fighting for the right of all churches to open and enjoy the freedoms to do so in accordance with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms."

The grey lockdown level restricts religious services to 10 people indoors and outdoors, including clergy members, with proper COVID-19 protocols in place.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed has asked the religious community to switch to virtual services while the region battles climbing COVID-19 infection rates.