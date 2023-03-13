GoFundMe set up for LaSalle family following fire

A GoFundMe has been set up for a family in LaSalle that has lost almost everything following a significant house fire last week.

The organizer says in the description that the family is in need of basic things like clothing, shoes, and coats.

Last Wednesday, fire crews were called to 870 River Avenue at 7:50 p.m. where they remained on scene overnight to deal with the blaze.

The family and one dog were able to make it out safely, but a second dog died in the fire.

The organizer says it would be greatly appreciated if anyone who is able can donate funds, and if not, they're asking that people share the GoFundMe link so they can give as much help and support to the family as possible.

An investigation remains underway into the cause of the fire, which also included multiple explosions due to gas and aerosol cans that were stored in the home's garage.