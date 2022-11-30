GoFundMe started for mother of Hanna Street shooting victim

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family of Monday's shooting victim in Windsor with funeral costs.

Tylina Squalls, the mother of 24-year-old Daniel Squalls, told CTV Windsor on Tuesday that the reality of her son's death hasn't sunk in.

"It just doesn't seem real at this point," she said. "Seeing my son laying there, dead and full of holes. Doesn't seem real, I still can't still think he's gonna call me."

Police responded to the shooting at Hanna Street near Marentette Avenue around 5 p.m. on Monday, and the incident remains under investigation.

26-year-old Malique Calloo has been identified as the suspect. He's wanted for first degree murder.

Squalls told CTV that her son and his girlfriend were raising two children together.

"This is so unexpected. You know and then now both of these kids are living without a father for a senseless stupid act," she added.

The GoFundMe's organizer says that Squalls has been very ill for the past few years and she is currently recovering from a kidney transplant, and says any help people can provide would be absolutely appreciated.

- with files from CTV Windsor