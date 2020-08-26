Going Gold for Childhood Cancer

The Fight Like Mason Foundation has launched a new fundraiser.

It's called "Gold Hair Dudes Care Challenge" and the foundation is asking boys and men to dye their hair for childhood cancer.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, organizer Chantelle Bacon says there are three different fundraising goals.

"If you reach the $500, you get temporary spray on gold hair or another colour which washes out within one night," says Bacon. "If you reach $1000 goal then you get your beautiful gold locks and then if you reach the $2000 hair goal, you will get your hair blenched and as well a fighter will decide what colour your hair is."

Bacon says she is anticipating a fun event.

"As a hair stylist, I was like, I would like do to some hair and turn some guys gold so we came up with the Golf Hair Dudes Care Challenge which is a challenge for all dudes, little and big to go gold this September and it's going to be a really fun event.”

Bacon says the event will raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer research.

"All the proceeds from this event are going to find new and improved research options for our kids because most of our kids have drugs administered in them from the 1950s and 1960s so it's time we find some new things for them," says Bacon.

The challenge runs until September 20, the day individuals will get their hair dyed.

Mason Bacon-Macri was four-years-old when he passed away in June 2016 from cancer and the foundation was set up by his parents to improve treatment and raise money for research.