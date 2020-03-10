GOJHL Playoff Dates Set

The second round of the GOJHL playoffs open this week, with the two Essex County teams in action.

The 4th seeded LaSalle Vipers will head to London Wednesday to battle the top-seeded Nationals in game one of that semi-final series.

Game two of the series will be back at the Vollmer Centre on Friday night. London eliminated the Vipers in a five game series last year.

The 2nd seeded Flyers will play the St Marys Lincolns starting Thursday night in Leamington.

The Vipers eliminated Chatham in a seven game series to advance, while the Flyers had an easier time knocking out Komoka in round one, in a four game sweep.