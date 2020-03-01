GOJHL Playoff Round Up: Vipers Lose, Flyers Win

A couple of local teams were in action Saturday night in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League playoffs.

The LaSalle Vipers find themselves trailing two games to one after a 7-3 loss to the Chatham Maroons at the Vollmer Centre.

Spencer Paradis and Jack Bowler each had a goal and an assist for the Vipers in the loss.

Game four of the series goes Sunday night in Chatham at 7pm.

Elsewhere, the Leamington Flyers extended their series lead to 2-0 with a 5-0 win over the Komoka Kings on the road.

Leamington secured the victory with three empty net goals in the final minutes of the third period.

Matthew Waite only had to stop 17-shots to pick up the shut out win for the Flyers.

The third game of the series is scheduled for Sunday night in Leamington at 7:10pm.