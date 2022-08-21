Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland

It took until the late stages of Saturday's gold-medal game, but Canada finally faced adversity at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

After blowing a two-goal lead to the Finns, Kent Johnson came to the rescue.

At 3:20 of overtime, Johnson tucked home the rebound from his own shot to give Canada a 3-2 win and the gold medal.

Coming into the third, Canada held a 2-0 lead, but the Finns roared back to tie the game in front of 13,327 fans at Rogers Place. After being credited with just 13 shots over the first two periods, the Finns launched 17 shots on net in the third, and got goals from Aleksi Heimosalmi and Joakim Kemell to send the game to overtime.

The Canadians had plenty of chances to bury the Finns, but went 0-for-6 on the power play in regulation.

Canada also got goals from Joshua Roy and William Dufour. With two assists in the game, Mason McTavish finished as the tournament's top scorer, with eight goals and nine assists.

He was named tournament MVP.

Canada outshot the Finns 33-31.