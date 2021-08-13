Gold Hair Dudes Challenge for Child Cancer Awareness Returns for 2nd Year

The Fight Like Mason Foundation's annual Gold Hair Dudes Care Challenge is back.

Organizer Iain Macri says it's a chance to show the community you have the guts to "Go Gold" for Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Pledges will determine how committed your hair do will be.

The goals are $500 for a temporary colour, $1,000 to have your hair dyed platinum blonde or $2,000 for Ultimate Hero Hair where the permanent colour is chosen by a local childhood cancer survivor.

Macri says the event raised more than $47,000 for childhood cancer research last year.

"Last year was a tremendous success and we were just so thrilled to be able to do this once again," he says. "It's a really cool, unique and fun way to honour all the kids in our community and raise some money for childhood cancer research."

While the permanent new hair do is encouraged for the top two tiers, Macri says it's not requirement.

"Certainly if you don't feel comfortable getting your hair permanently dyed, that's fine now matter what pledge level you receive," he says. "Last year there was just some amazing smiles and the awesome hairdos we got to see were phenomenal."

Macri says those who did follow through with the permanent hair colouring found it was a great conversation starter.

"It was just a great way for them to communicate about childhood cancer and why they raised the money and why their hair's orange," he says. "It opened up a really cool dialogue to talk about it."

The pledge drive is already underway with the deadline set during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 19.