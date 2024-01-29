Golden Age Club to discuss user agreement at former Amherstburg Community Services with council

The Fort Malden Golden Age Club will discuss a user agreement at the former Amherstburg Community Services building with council.

A report will be presented this evening to Amherstburg council asking for administration to negotiate the terms of use for the building located at 179 Victoria with the Club, as well as approve a user agreement.

While nearly $100,000 in renovations were ongoing to the building, the Club was operating at the Libro Centre. The Club didn't have an agreement with the Libro, and therefore were having issues with time slots for use of the space.

At the end of November 2023, the club moved into the building on Victoria and have been using the space since without a formal agreement.

The Club will be asking council to waive the user fees for the group.

Chris Gibb, deputy mayor, says the group was at the Libro Centre for a few years with no where else to go.

"The arena really, really didn't serve their needs. They sort of got bumped around when special events came, and a few times they had to hold their card games in the hallway, so, council thought it was very important to get them into their own space. And we had some extra space in the Community Centre."

He says they didn't have an agreement at the Libro Centre, causing them to get "pushed around", and he doesn't want that to happen to them in this new space.

"So what we decided is we want to have a formal agreement with the group, so that they know exactly what time they can use the space, and there's not risk of them being pushed around, or pushed out of their space when they plan for events."

Gibb says council and the group will negotiate on the user fees and agreement.

"Really they use this space at a time where there's not a lot of demand. They're not in there on the weekends when people would hold showers, or receptions, or things like that. So, I'm sure we'll be able to come to a mutually acceptable agreement because we really want to get our seniors settled in their own space."

Renovations to the building included the demolition of existing office space, rework for all electrical, modifications to the plumbing, a new office for the Golden Age Club, reworking the existing kitchen space, and new flooring, among other renovations.

Administration states in the report that while the Club is not using the space allocated to them, the facility could generate other revenue opportunities to offset the costs associated with the building by allowing other clubs and groups to use the space.

Council will also be asked to approve re-naming the building to the H. Murray Smith Community and Senior Centre.

Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m.