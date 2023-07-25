Golden Griffin, final piece of  Dr. France Community Promenade, installed

The final piece of the Dr. Patti France Community Promenade at St. Clair College's Cabana Road campus has arrived, and was installed on Monday for all to see.

According to officials at the college, the golden griffin is a custom-made sculpture representing the spirit of the St. Clair College mighty griffin.

The newly installed gold griffin is affixed on the top of the main centre pillar with the commemorative plaque.

The concept was created collaboratively by St. Clair College and ROA Architects, with skilled Artist and fabricator John Ciotoli of Custom Metal Fabricating bringing the concept to life.

The sculpture was produced by creating dozens of custom-shaped elements using plate metal and stainless steel, then precisely fashioned onto a central structural core.

The promenade committee selected the custom paint colour with a multi-stage painting process, ensuring that the griffin watch over the campus for many years.

The 8' tall x 10' long, 1300 lb griffin sculpture is proudly displayed on a 20' stone monolith adding another spectacular element, welcoming students, staff, and guests to the beautiful Dr. Patti France Community Promenade.

The new entrance to St. Clair's main campus was dedicated on August 31, 2022, as the Dr. Patti France Community Promenade in recognition of the honourary doctorate bestowed upon College President Patti France by Assumption University.