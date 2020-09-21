Golden Hair Dudes Challenge Raises $47K for Cancer Research

Windsor-Essex came together to raise $47,000 for childhood cancer research over the weekend.

Thirty dudes began collecting pledges back in August for The Golden Hair Dudes Care Challenge.

Participants got their hair dyed or sprayed a different colour in support of the Fight Like Mason Foundation Sunday.

Jordan Curtis' daughter Stella is currently facing a battle with Langerhans cell histiocytosis, so he wanted to give back.

"This foundation is a wonderful thing, helping out the children and just the miraculous things they're able to do to help out the spirits of the families and the kids in the tough times we're going through," he says.

Curtis says raising money to dye his hair is the least he could do.

“We're going through some things right now but things are heading in the right direction," says Curtis. "We're very happy with the help and support of all hospital staff and everyone on our team; everyone involved in making everything go a little more smoothly."

Jason Farrand says sporting some brightly coloured hair is a small price to pay it forward.

His 10-year-old son Andrew is a cancer survivor and the foundation was there for him.

"We met everyone from the Fight Like Mason Foundation while we were in the hospital in London, Ont. and they helped us tremendously throughout our year in the hospital," says Farrand. "This is just a way to give back and spread awareness."

It's the first year for The Golden Hair Dudes Care Challenge, but the foundation stages fundraisers throughout the year in memory of Mason Bacon-Macri.

He lost his fight with a form of childhood cancer at just four years old back in 2016.

— With files form AM800's Dan MacDonald