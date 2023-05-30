Golden Knights advance to Stanley Cup Final

(Dallas, TX) -- The Golden Knights are moving on to the Stanley Cup Final.

Las Vegas blew out the Stars 6-0 in the Western Conference Finals from Dallas.

Adin Hill stopped all 23 shots to earn the shutout.

William Karlsson scored a pair of goals as the Knights dispatched Dallas in six games.

The Golden Knights face off against the Panthers in the Cup final.

Florida swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance.

The puck drops for game one in Las Vegas on Saturday.

— with files from MetroSource