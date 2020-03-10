Golden Knights Beat Oilers

Shea Theodore scored the overtime winner as the Vegas Golden Knights maintained their hold on first place in the Pacific Division, defeating the second-place Edmonton Oilers 3-2.

Theodore picked the top corner 2:13 into OT on a feed from Jonathan Marchessault, who scored the tying goal.

Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights (39-24-8), who have gone 11-2-0 in their past 13 games and are now three points up on Edmonton for the division lead.

Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins responded for the Oilers (37-24-9), who were playing without captain Connor McDavid, missing the game due to an illness.

Edmonton got the scoring started nine minutes into the first period as Chiasson tipped an Oscar Klefbom shot past Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for his 11th of the season and his third goal in the last four games.



with files from (The Canadian Press)