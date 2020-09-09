Golden Knights Beat Stars to Even Western Conference Final

Robin Lehner stopped all 24 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the playoffs as the Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 in Game 2 of the NHL's Western Conference final.

Paul Stastny's second-period goal was the first by a Vegas forward with an opposing goalie in net in 276:24, dating to Game 4 against Vancouver in the last round.

William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek also scored in the second for the Golden Knights, who evened the series at one game apiece with the Tuesday night win.

Anton Khudobin allowed three goals for the Stars before being pulled after the second period. Jake Oettinger stopped all five shots in relief for Dallas.

Game Three is Thursday.

With files from the Associated Press