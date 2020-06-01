Golden Knights Sign Corcoran

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Connor Corcoran to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Corcoran was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and appeared in 62 games during the 2019-20 season with the Windsor Spitfires, recording 54 points (19 G, 35 A) to go with 50 penalty minutes.

The native of Markham, Ont. ranked fourth on the team in points and led all defensemen. His 54 points ranked ninth amongst all defensemen in the OHL and his 19 goals ranked fourth in the league.