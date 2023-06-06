Golden Knights take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final with 7-2 win over Panthers

LAS VEGAS - Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL's hottest goalie in the playoffs, and the Vegas Golden Knights seized control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2.

Adin Hill continued his stellar play in net with 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Marchessault also had an assist to finish with three points.

Brett Howden scored twice for the Knights, who also got goals from Alec Martinez, Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio. Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers.

The series shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m.