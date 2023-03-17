Golf course at Roseland expected to open in April

Golfers looking to hit the links at Roseland Golf and Curling Club will have to wait a bit longer.

The city owned golf course in south Windsor has been opening in late March over the last few years but this year it's anticipated to open in April.

General manager and head pro Dave Deluzio says the course weathered well over the winter but the grounds are very wet.

"We've had a pretty wet March here," says Deluzio. "We didn't have a really big winter, a lot of snow this winter so we're ready to go. The turf's in excellent condition. The last few years we've been exceptional with our turf condition."

He says crews continue to prepare for the opening.

"Right now the long range forecast and all indicators are pointing at an early April opening but the forecast can switch around here quick and if we get a few days of warm weather in March here, maybe we'll be able to get it in before April," he says. "We did have some branches come down during that big storm so we're still cleaning those up but all indicators are pointing for another great season on the course."

Last year the course opened on March 25.