Golf course at Roseland set to open on April 5

The golf season is just around the corner at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

The course is scheduled to open on Wednesday, April 5.

According to Roseland's Facebook page, tee times are now available and can be book through the club's website or through the Tee-on website.

The post states phone reservations will begin on Monday at 9 a.m.

The Par 3 course will also open Wednesday.

General manager and head pro Dave Deluzio told AM800 news earlier this month, the course weathered well over the winter and the turf is in excellent condition.

Last year the course opened on March 25.