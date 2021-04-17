Golf Course Operator Shocked by Province's Latest COVID-19 Measures

Golf courses have been ordered to close as of Saturday under new COVID-19 restrictions handed down by the province.

Courses were included with outdoor playgrounds, courts and other outdoor amenities to help stop the spread of COVID-19 variants.

Tal Czudner is the vice president of the Landscape Effects Group that runs Rochester Place Golf Club in Lakeshore, Ont.

He was shocked to hear golf courses were part of the announcement.

"Golf has been very safe, outdoor activities have been very safe generally speaking," he says. "That being said, if we have to shut down we will certainly comply and make the best of a really difficult situation."

Czudner says Landscape Effects will try to keep staff from the golf course working.

"This is another kick in the teeth for people that run small businesses ... we're going to do what we can to try and keep our staff busy in other parts of our business that can continue to run and are deemed essential," he added.

Closing the course hurts his business, but he's more concerned with the people affected across the province.

"There's a lot of people that are really hurting right now," he says. "I guess as a community and as a province we just need to get through this."

The measures will remain in effect until at least May 20.